Govt committed to 6Gs, assures I&PR Minister

Hyderabad: Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy affirmed that despite the numerous challenges facing the Congress Government, it remains committed to fulfilling the six guarantees made to the people.

He emphasized that the people of the state elected the Congress with the expectation of a positive change in their lives during IndramaRajyam, and the Congress is prepared to ensure justice for every section of society. He assured that the government will uphold every promise made during the elections, urging the people of Telangana to be patient. He emphasized that in IndramaRajyam, it is the respo:sibility of the Congress government to extend the benefits of governance to every household.

On this occasion, Srinivas Reddy extended his greetings to the 4 crore people of the Telangana on the New Year, offering good wishes for the prosperity of the people and the development of the state in the coming year.