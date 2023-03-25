Govt dashed hopes of jobless: Bhoga Shravani

BJP leader and former municipal chairperson BhogaShravani on Friday accused the BRS government of dashing the hopes of unemployed by reducing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the TSPSC question paper leak as 'KCR house unit'. Speaking to the media after taking part in the maha dharna organised by the party in support of jobless, she observed that their lives have turned dark in the State for which crores of public strove. She described as 'unfortunate' Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's silence on the leak case and the SIT serving notices to the Opposition leaders.





Shravani, who was till recently with the ruling party, hit out at Minister K T Rama Rao for blaming only two TSPSC employees for the leak when lives of 50 lakh unemployed were affected. She recalled CM's statement to sack his kin if they commit mistakes, while pressing the demand for dismissal of KTR. She charged the government with playing with lives of jobless people by not releasing the TSPSC job calendar, failing to pay dole/stipend to the jobless. Shravani called upon the unemployed to teach a lesson to BRS party and demanded payment of Rs.1 lakh as compensation to each TSPSC candidate who appeared for the exams. She appealed to thousands of jobless people to make the March 25 'NirudyogaGosa-BJP Bharosa' protest successful.



