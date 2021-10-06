Govt didn't spend funds allocated to MBCs: Eatala

Karimnagar: Despite allotting huge amounts of funds for the Most Backward Classes (MBCs), the TRS government spent only pittance, alleged former Minister and BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election Eatala Rajender.

He said a budget of Rs 2,500 crore was allotted for MBCs but only Rs 7 crore was spent. Similarly, it was decided that Rs 250 crore would be given to Nayee Brahmins and another Rs 250 crore to Rajakas, he added. But the government spent can only cost Rs 28 crore, he stated at Nayee Brahmin Athmeeya Sabha at Jammikunta on Tuesday. Eatala complained that even in GHMC elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had failed to deliver the promise of waiving current bill amount for saloons and laundries, stating that he had no freedom while he served as the Finance Minister.

Rajender stated that the Ministers in the State Cabinet were like rubber stamps, ceremonial statues, and nominal ones. No one has the guts to make their own decisions and he was sent out because he tried to say no to such treatment.

"KCR would not act democratically and thinks that no minister should earn a name and fame for his decisions and wants all the credit to himself only. He will never believe that if a minister earns name, the credit goes to the government," the former Minister noted.

'Both MLAs and Ministers couldn't get the CM's appointment. Even Ministers were not allowed inside Pragathi Bhavan. There is a perception among the people that giving petitions to Ministers is waste,' he added.

Rajender demanded that the government should immediately release Rs 500 crore to Nayee Brahmins. He said the Huzurabad by-election would be the costliest election ever in a democratic system. He told the voters not to get confused over his election symbol and appealed to them to vote for BJP's lotus symbol.