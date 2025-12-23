Kerala Police's new initiative to tackle rising drug abuse among young professionals

Thiruvananthapuram: Alarmed by the growing incidence of drug abuse among economically stable youth, particularly in the private sector, the Kerala Police has unveiled a comprehensive strategy combining strict enforcement with workplace-level prevention.

The initiative, titled Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA), was announced on Tuesday by State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar as part of a wider effort to curb narcotics trafficking and substance misuse in the State.

As part of the intensified anti-drug campaign, the police have already registered 30,991 cases this year under the D-Hunt Special Drive.

Of these, 349 cases involved seizures of commercial quantities of narcotics, 957 cases related to intermediate quantities, and 7,718 cases involved small quantities.

Senior police officials said the figures highlight both the scale of the drug problem and the need for sustained, multi-layered interventions beyond conventional law enforcement.

A survey conducted by the police as part of the drive has identified a clear demographic trend: drug abuse is most prevalent among financially independent youth aged 25 to 35.

According to the findings, many of these individuals operate within small, close-knit social circles, where drug use and transactions remain largely hidden from public view, making detection difficult.

A majority of those identified are employed in the private sector.

It has been found that while the average age of entry into government service through the Public Service Commission is around 33, nearly 98 per cent of youth below 30 are employed in the private sector.

Early employment, higher disposable income and limited social oversight have together contributed to increased vulnerability to substance abuse, the survey noted.

To address this emerging challenge, PODA seeks to involve private-sector employers as active partners in drug prevention.

Under the programme, companies will be encouraged to require employees, at the time of recruitment, to sign a mandatory declaration pledging to abstain from drug use.

Employees will also be required to provide consent for periodic drug testing during their tenure.

If substance use is detected, employers may initiate disciplinary action, including termination, in accordance with internal policies.

The proposal has received positive responses from leading industry bodies, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, G-Tech, FICCI, CII, Young Indians (YI), BNI and the Kerala Management Association.

In the initial phase, around 21 companies employing nearly 1,100 young professionals will come under the programme



