Govt in damage control mode Nobody will be forcibly evicted, assures official

Hyderabad: Trying to dispel the ‘misinformation’ on Musi River Front Development (MRFD) project being undertaken by the State government, Principal Secretary MA&UD and MD of MRFD corporation Dana Kishore affirmed that not a single person will be forcefully evicted.

Addressing a joint press conference at Secretariat along with HYDRA commissioner, A V Ranganath, the official said that the State government was making all out efforts to take into confidence people whose houses have been marked for demolition on Musi river banks.

“Some 50 families were shifted till now after they agreed. And 150 more are being shifted on Saturday. Out of 976 houses markings were made to 406.

Almost 80% are willing to go from amongst where markings were made,” informed Dana Kishore, while emphasising that these families were entitled not only for 2BHK housing, but also other government benefits based on ‘eligibility criteria’.

As part of the housing, the government was asked to fund Rs 7,000 crore. Over the impact on education and livelihood of the residents, the official said that besides involving the Urban Community Department, some 15 NGOs were roped in and a committee was also formed in this endeavour. He said that there are about 15,000 2BHK houses available for rehabilitating the dwellers.

“We are ensuring that the students are enrolled in government-run TMREIS and Social welfare schools in the localities where they will be shifted. They will be shifted to 14 locations and each of the families will have a house worth Rs 20 to 30 lakh,” he reassured.

Explaining about the multi-crore project, Dana Kishore said that the government has already earmarked Rs 10,000 crore and the tenders were called. He refuted that there was any pressure from the agencies involved in the tender process.

“Since the fiverfront was an ongoing process, international agencies will be bidding from the next phase. The preliminary DPR will come in a 4-months period and in a phased manner it will continue. The Master Plan is getting ready,” he explained.

Ranganath clarified that HYDRA was engaging only after all the permission for the structure was revoked. Answering a query about the Janwada farmhouse allegedly belonging to BRS leader KTR, he said that it does not come under the jurisdiction of HYDRA and other authorities were taking care of matters concerned with GO 111. He said sufficient time was being given to those whose structures were demolished.

“Unauthorised structures are being demolished and all the permissions are revoked,” he explained.