Govt issues GO on NUDA, allots Rs 84 cr

Nalgonda: The stage is set for the overall development of Nalgonda town following the issue of a GO for the establishment of Nalgonda Urban Development Authority (NUDA). Its territorial jurisdiction covers mandal headquarters of Kangal, Tipparthi, villages around Nalgonda and Mangalpalli, YellareddyGuda and Cheruvugattu villages in Nakrekal constituency.

A high-level meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao, where the Minister handed over a copy of the NUDA GO to Nalgonda MLA KancharlaBhupal Reddy in the presence of Minister Jagadish Reddy. KTR also KTR handed over a copy of the GO on the fundsallocation to the MLA on the occasion. It is learnt that around Rs 84 crore funds have been earmarked for the expansion of roads and Rs 4 crore for the expansion and beautification of junctions in Nalgonda town.

The MA&UD Minister directed the officials to expedite the development works of Nalgonda.He said the State government was committed to the makeover of Nalgonda town and that the department of municipal administration was chalking out plans for the comprehensive development of the town. The officials briefed him on the various works envisaged to change the face of the town, by developing various civic amenities such as water supply,power maintenance, parks and beautification of Udaya Samudram reservoir. They would undertake water audit and power audit to gauge the needs of the population. KTR asked them to complete all the works within a year. He said he would keep tabs on the execution of works and asked them to apprise him of the developments from time to time.

Commissioner and director of municipal administrationSatyanarayana, public health engineer-in-chief Sridhar, Nalgonda municipal chairman MandadiSaidi Reddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, municipal commissioner Ramana Chary and other officials participated in the meeting.

MLA Bhupal Reddy thanked CM KCR and Ministers KTR and Jagdish Reddy for the initiative to bring out the rapid development of Nalgonda by setting up the NUDA.