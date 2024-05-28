Govt ITIs to include advanced skill development courses

Rangareddy: Keeping an eye over the evolving global demand under the skilled development sector, the Central government has planned to equip its industrial training institutes (ITIs) soon with a few more advanced skill development training courses that may expand the scope of employment opportunities for the students.

From this year onwards, the students, fond of shaping their future through industrial training, will be able to choose six more advanced trades that help them polish their abilities to grab jobs globally.

“The Central government gave nod for introduction of advanced skill development courses that include Artisan using Advanced Tools, Advanced CNC Machining Technician, Basic Design and Virtual Verification (Mechanical), Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Manufacturing Process Controlling Automations and Mechanical Electrical Vehicle,” informed K Shamsundar, training officer, government ITI in the Old City.

“The duration of all these courses are between 1-2 years. Students can apply online to benefit from the advanced skill development courses that are being introduced for the first time. The students can avail this opportunity by applying by June 10,” he added.

It is said that of the 196 trades offered by the government ITIs throughout the country, students in Telangana are accessible to 39. With the introduction of six new advanced skill development training courses in government ITIs, the number of such trades may jump to 45 in the State

In Telangana, there are 65 government ITIs of which eight are located in Hyderabad. Besides, there are 255 private ITIs being run. Thirty are based in the State capital.

However, it is said that lack of proper awareness or required counselling centres at local level, especially in the Old City areas, are creating a vacuum as the number of vacant seats are arguably higher than the filled positions in several government ITIs in the city.

“The government ITI in the Old City, located close to the Zoo Park, has a capacity of 456 seats. Of them 226 are filled, while 230 are vacant. However, the seats may likely increase by 145 after the introduction of new six trades,” said the officer.