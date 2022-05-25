Govt keen to develop Warangal as healthcare hub: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The city is acquiring all the necessary healthcare facilities like Hyderabad, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating CT scan machine worth around Rs 2.14 crore along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Tuesday, the minister said that people can notice the government's efforts to turn Warangal a healthcare hub. "A 24-level multi super-specialty hospital coming up on the land of Warangal Central Prison with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore will change the face of healthcare in the State. It's a world-class healthcare facility that allows the poor to avail corporate-level treatment," Errabelli said. The State government's priority is to promote education and health.

Referring to the selfless services rendered by the MGMH during the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister showered praise on the staff, and expressed confidence that it would continue forever. The government is committed to provide all the medical equipment and other facilities in the MGMH, he added. Errabelli said that MGMH is witnessing a major overhaul.

He said that the government had upgraded 1,000-bed MGMH to 1,300-bed facility besides increasing ICU beds from 100 to 180 and ventilator beds from 25 to 200. An oxygen plant was also installed in the MGMH, he said.

The State had already recruited 80 assistant professors and civil assistant surgeon posts on contract basis, and another 55 posts will be filled in the next phase, the minister said. The administration which laid special emphasis on sanitation in the MGMH is to finalise a new agency soon, he said.

Vinay Bhaskar said that the State government has special interest in Warangal to develop it as a healthcare hub. Warangal is already regarded as a hub for education, tourism and IT, he added. The people in and around Warangal are set to avail super-speciality health services within 18 months, Vinay said. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, Warangal district collector B Gopi and MGMH superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar were among others present.