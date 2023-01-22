Govt leaving no stone unturned for devpt, says Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government has been working for development at every step and striving for the welfare of the people of the State since the past 8 years of its rule.

Enumerating on the achievements of the State government lead by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Minister highlighted each and every village in Telangana has had a complete face change and every household both in the urban and rural areas witnessed provision of basic facilities of drinking water, irrigation facilities, free electricity to agriculture, new roads, drains and welfare of all sections of people through various schemes and this was possible only because of complete understanding of the people of this region by Chief Minister KCR's foresight and determination to bring change among the people of this region.

"The mission of the government is to provide basic facilities and amenities to the people. In accordance to this vision the government had improved facilities with construction of rural nature forests, Vaikunthadhamas, CC roads and drainage. Provision of clean drinking water for every household with Mission Bhagiradtha scheme and many other developments are some of the few achievements of this government," said the Minister.

Explaining how the developments have brought a new change in Wanaparthy district, the Minister said, by repairing lakes, ponds culverts and reservoirs, under Mission Kakatiya scheme, the district has witnessed increased irrigation facilities and ground level improved drastically enabling recharge of bore wells in the district.

"Earlier, the ponds and lakes were stinking with dirt, garbage dumps and were filled with drain water. But after formation of Telangana, all the ponds in the State have been renewed and filled with Krishna and Godavari waters. In Wanaparthy we will develop Nallacheruvu, Thallacheruvu and Ammacheruvu into mini tank bunds and fill them with Krishna water and bring joy to the people," said the minister.

Adding further the Agriculture Minister said Wanaparthy will soon emerge as a model town in the entire Telangana, once the widening of roads is completed.

Unlike nowhere in the country, it is only the Telangana state which is distributing Asara pension to 47 lakh poor and old age people every month.

Kalyana Lakshmi financial aid for marriage of girls, Ammavadi, KCR kit, Nutrition kit for mothers and babies, assistance to all the poor who apply from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund are some of the welfare programmes of this government said the minister.

"We are implementing government schemes across parties without the involvement of brokers and intermediaries. Villages that were once devastated by migration are now flourishing with dairy crops due to the arrival of irrigation water," said the minister. Earlier the minister toured Chimanagunta Palli village of wanaparthi Mandal, as part of Pallenidra programme on Saturday and inquired about the problems of the people.

Later, the minister presented checks worth Rs.20.64 lakhs sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to 70 people at his camp office and had lunch with them.

After that the minister laid the foundation stone for CC roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs.15 lakhs on Nallacheruvu, Rs.84 lakhs at Vasya Thanda, and CC drain structures to be constructed at a cost of Rs.45 lakhs at Met Palli and inspected the Rajanagaram Ammacheruvu works.