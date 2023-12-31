Govt mulls establishing skill universities

Hyderabad: On the lines of Gujarat , Haryana, Rajasthan, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh, the State government has proposed to set up Skill Universities in the State. The skill universities will be established in nine old district headquarters including Kodangal Assembly Constituency from where the CM elected MLA.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to set up skill universities in the to create skilled manpower which is required for industrial needs. The skill universities will offer employment oriented short term and long term courses . The officials have been asked to conduct a study on the functioning of skill universities in other states where the universities were functioning successfully. A Special Committee with the Secretaries of the Education Department, Industries and Labour Department will be constituted to prepare the proposals and submit the government at the earliest. .

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to resume the functioning of all the closed schools irrespective of the number of students enrolled in the institutions and run them regularly. The officials have been asked to conduct a mega DSC for teacher recruitment to run all the government schools in villages .

CM Revanth also instructed the officials to focus on the problems in promotions and transfers of government teachers. The CM suggested to the officials to hold meetings with the representatives of Teachers Unions and explore alternative ways to address the problems in the promotions and transfers.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities about the steps to be taken to change the category regarding electricity bills for educational institutions . Appropriate alternative ways will be explored for collecting bills under business and industrial categories for schools.