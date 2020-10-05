Govt. mulls over inclusion of COVID treatment under Aarogyasri: Eatala Rajender

Health minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said that the government is considering the request of including COVID treatment under Aarogyasri.

"The opposition parties have been demanding to include COVID treatment under Aarogyasri and there are also other limitations in the scheme which should be rectified," the minister said.

He continued that the corporate hospitals are providing treatment only for the expensive chronic diseases and refusing to accord treatment for some. "We will ensure the hospitals do not turn away the patients," he said.

Eatala also said that the out-patient services at all the hospitals have begun except at the Gandhi Hospital and the staff on COVID-19 duty are only being given quarantine holidays.

Earlier, the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also announced that they will think of including COVID treatment under Aarogyasri scheme.