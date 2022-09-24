Govt plans to stem infection spread in hospitals in State

Hyderabad: Announcing the recruitment of 1,000 doctors in PHCs in 10 days, State Health Minister T Harish Rao has said that, to improve medical facilities in the government-run hospitals, the government constituted infection committees in hospitals to ensure proper maintenance of hygiene in operation theaters, delivery rooms and dialysis centres, where the infection rate is high.

Inaugurating a two-day training programme on 'Hospital infection, prevention and control', at NIMS, he said the infection rate in developed countries was seven per cent and it is 10 per cent in developing countries. He urged doctors to bring down this rate to seven per cent.

The minister stated that the government introduced a three-tier system to reduce the infection rate in operation rooms and other facilities in hospitals. Special committees have been formed with the hospital superintendent and other staff. In addition, an infection control officer was appointed in the hospitals.

Claiming the government was taking every measure to provide treatment in government-run hospitals on par with corporates, he said such training would be provided to every doctor working under the Telangana Vidya Vidhana Parishad and PHCs in coming days.

Stating that 1,000 doctors will be recruited in PHCs in 10 days, he said a notification to appoint 1,140 assistant professors will be issued in a two days. The minister claimed that maternal mortality and infant mortality rates have come down thanks to strict medical practices adopted by the government.