Govt ready to address issues of journalists: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured that the government is ready to address issues of the journalist community.

State Media Academy chairman A Narayana and Telangana Working Journalists' Union leaders met KCR in Delhi and discussed the scribes' welfare and pending issues. Along with Narayana, MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran, CM's PRO Ramesh Hajare and TUWJ leaders were present.

The CM said that his relationship with Telangana Journalists was tied up with the Statehood movement. In honour of their efforts during the struggle for achieving Telangana, the State government had created Rs 100-crore fund for welfare of journalists. The government, he said, was extending all-out support to journalists through the academy. The CM stated that it was providing all facilities to journalists, including accreditations and other welfare measures. "Like Telangana, no other State introduced such a large number of schemes for scribes' welfare in the country", he said "If there are any problems of journalists, they will be discussed and solved", KCR assured.

Meanwhile, the CM has been invited as the chief guest at the national conference of Indian Journalists' Union (IJU) to be held soon. He responded positively.