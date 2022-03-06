Govt rolls out health profile project

Mulugu: Health & Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for not extending support to Telangana.

Harish Rao laid, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed multi-specialty hospital and launched a health profile project in in Hanmakonda. Harish Rao said the State health profile project will be an ideal at national level.

The state government is rolling out a health profile pilot project in two districts. This will provide spontaneous health services to the people by getting in advance their health history and details. The health profile project will ensure speedy services to the people and accident victims, he said.

The Minister alleged that the Centre led by the BJP was not giving support to Telangana State. The BJP and the Congress leaders were trying to malign the image of the State government for offering welfare schemes.

"We are able to provide 24-hour power to the farmers, Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre and Rythu Bhima amount of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased farmers.

These are ideal at the national level and the BJP and the Congress are only mud-slinging on the schemes of welfare and programmes of development for political mileage.

Our per capita income was increased to Rs 2,87 by policies and vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Our State stood first in the country in increasing per capita income of each person and credit goes to the Chief Minister and policies of the government", he added.

Harish lashed out at the Opposition parties for trying to carry out a misinformation campaign on the government. "Though the Centre is not giving support, we are number one in many fields and leading the nation", he claimed.

The BJP government was deliberately ignoring our pleas and demands, he alleged. He sought to know whether the States being ruled by the BJP and the Congress are able to implement such schemes.

Harish Rao hit out at the Opposition parties for falsehood. Despite the hurdles created by Opposition, the State was progressing in a planned manner, he added.