Govt sanctions 45 Asst Profs for Suryapet Medical College

Suryapet: The State government has issued orders for the appointment of 45 new assistant professors in Suryapet Government Medical College.

By appointing so many staff at one time, it seems that a new era has been begin in the field of medicine.

Out of total 45 assistant professors appointed for the Government Medical College, the General Medicine department gets 5 assistant professors, General Surgeon 7, Orthopedic 3, Pediatric 5, Eyen 1, B G (8), Anesthesia 7, Anatomy 1, Pathology 2, Microbiology 1, Forensic Medicine 1 Radio Diagnosis 3, Ophthalmology 1, and Community Medicine one. The State government has issued orders for the appointments.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took this decision on the request of Energy Minister and local legislator G Jagadish Reddy.

These appointments will help in the expansion of medical services to the poor people.

Minister Jagdish Reddy thanked Chief Minister KCR for taking a decision allowing the appointment of 45 assistant professors to Suryapet Medical College.

Similarly, he expressed his gratitude to his fellow Minister of Health and Finance, Harish Rao.

He stated that these appointments reflect the revolutionary changes being brought in the field of education and medicine after KCR came to power as Chief Minister.

He said that the process of appointment of assistant professors will definitely help in the expansion of medical services to remote areas.

Minister Jagdish Reddy praised that CM KCR who not only made modern medicine available to the poor but also made appointments accordingly, has once again shown his love for the common man.