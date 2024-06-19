Govt sanctions Rs 15 lakh for kin of employees who died during election duty

Hyderabad: The State government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1.95 crore towards payment of ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the families of the employees who died during Election duty in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

As per the Government Order, a total of 13 employees were identified whose families will be paid Rs 15 lakh amount as ex-gratia.

The proposals were received from District Election Officers and Collectors, who informed the government that they the persons had expired while discharging election duties during the General Elections.