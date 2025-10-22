Live
- Bengaluru Pink Line Metro: Route, Stations & Benefits
- Flood alert issued as discharge from TN's Chembarambakkam, Poondi dams increases
- Short expects Aussie pacers to target Kohli again with swing and nip
- How India can grab last remaining semifinal spot
- Mandhana continues her reign as No. 1 batter
- Lakshya exits after first-round loss to Nhat
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Day 1 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane Film Rakes in Rs 8.50 Crore
- Vaani Kapoor on Delhi’s AQI: Maybe next year, we celebrate without dimming the air we breathe
- Chitrangda Singh shares picture from hospital: ‘Hoping to be running like a hare soon’
- Shreya Ghoshal worships her pets, Sherlock and Luna, on ‘Kukur Tihar’
Govt sanctions Rs 45 cr for devpt of three municipalities in Alampur
The government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the comprehensive development of three municipalities in the Alampur constituency. Each municipality —...
The government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the comprehensive development of three municipalities in the Alampur constituency. Each municipality — Aiza, Waddepally, and Alampur — has been allotted Rs 15 crore for various infrastructure and civic improvement works.
The proceedings for the sanctioned funds were formally handed over to former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. The funds are aimed at strengthening municipal infrastructure, improving public amenities, and promoting sustainable urban growth in the region. Later, Sampath Kumar handed over the proceedings of the Rs 15 crore development fund allocated to Alampur Municipality to Ismail, member of the Telangana State Telecom Advisory Committee, in Alampur. He expressed gratitude to the Deputy Chief Minister and the state government for their commitment to balanced regional development. He stated that the funds would be used to enhance roads, drainage systems, drinking water facilities, and other essential civic infrastructure across the three municipalities.
Telangana State Telecom Advisory Committee Member Ismail and Mahesh Goud were present during the event and congratulated Dr. Sampath Kumar for his efforts in securing the funds for the constituency.