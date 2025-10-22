Govt sanctions Rs 45 cr for devpt of three municipalities in Alampur

The government has sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the comprehensive development of three municipalities in the Alampur constituency. Each municipality — Aiza, Waddepally, and Alampur — has been allotted Rs 15 crore for various infrastructure and civic improvement works.

The proceedings for the sanctioned funds were formally handed over to former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. The funds are aimed at strengthening municipal infrastructure, improving public amenities, and promoting sustainable urban growth in the region. Later, Sampath Kumar handed over the proceedings of the Rs 15 crore development fund allocated to Alampur Municipality to Ismail, member of the Telangana State Telecom Advisory Committee, in Alampur. He expressed gratitude to the Deputy Chief Minister and the state government for their commitment to balanced regional development. He stated that the funds would be used to enhance roads, drainage systems, drinking water facilities, and other essential civic infrastructure across the three municipalities.

Telangana State Telecom Advisory Committee Member Ismail and Mahesh Goud were present during the event and congratulated Dr. Sampath Kumar for his efforts in securing the funds for the constituency.