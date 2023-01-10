Govt schools to get ‘Bolo English’ boost

Hyderabad: After conducting successful trial runs of the 'Project Bolo English' app which was launched to enhance the standard of English learning in few Budget private schools across Telangana, the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) in association with members of Project Bolo English is now planning to extend the project across all government schools and include spoken English as a subject in the curriculum from the next academic year.

Project Bolo English is a free-based learning app that is envisaged to improve the spoken English skills of students. With the help of this application students can improve their vocabulary, pronunciation and grammar. TRSMA along with the Education department has planned to implement it for students from class 3 to 10 from the next academic year.

"Children specially in the rural areas lack proper English listening and speaking skills as there is limited command of English communication skills. Teachers do their best to help students however additional effort is required when parents, teachers and schools come together to help children. Hence, in 2020, as a pilot project, the Project Bolo English was started in few Budget private schools in virtual bases," said Y Shekhar Rao, president, TRSMA.

As less focus is given to spoken English, hence around 100 English lessons like grammar, pictorial dictionary are designed by a professional teacher which will help students to learn new works and improve their communication skills by watching small video clippings.

So far, the project has improved English among 2 lakh students, and 10,000 teachers studying in small private and government schools across 11 states. Through this project, children receive free access to the spoken English curriculum while teachers receives training to keep students interested in learning the language.

"As there are less resources available to teach children proper spoken English in schools, 'Project Bolo English' was introduce to improve spoken English among children studying in class 3 to class 10. We have also received good responses from this project," said Shivaram Krishna, a private school teacher.