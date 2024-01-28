Govt should lay more focus on devpt of Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that 80 per cent of the Telangana State revenue is generated from Hyderabad and about 10 lakh people travel to Hyderabad every day. The State government should take steps for the development of the people of Hyderabad city.

Addressing the media after taking part in the Hyderabad District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha), on Saturday, he said, the Disha meetings are held in the parliamentary constituencies across the country. As the Chairman of the Disha Committee, he discussed the implementation of central government schemes as well as important public issues.

The meeting has discussed issues related to government schools, hostels and electricity.

The meeting was attended by GHMC Commissioner, D Ronald Rose, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep and officials of several departments.

He pointed out that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and municipalities in the district are struggling due to a lack of funds, and workers are doing sit-in protests.

He stressed that the state government should provide drinking water to the people and resolve the drainage problems. Further, several Anganwadis, schools and hostels in Hyderabad are continuing in rented buildings. This calls for the attention of the state government to focus on the facilities for the education of poor children.

He further said that the centre has released funds for 29 minority schools. While the Centre has been allocating funds without any discrimination of minority or majority to the Telangana. But, the state government is not acting sincerely on these issues.

He asked the State government to allocate the central funds raised above politics. He stressed that the state government should focus on the development of Hyderabad for the benefit of the people.

Kishan Reddy said that the modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station with international standards by the central government with an outlay of Rs. 715 crores is underway. However, when it comes to the state government, is not coming forward to complete the land acquisition to provide facilities for passengers along with parking at Secunderabad Railway Station. That apart, the Centre has also taken up development of Nampally, Kachiguda and Secunderabad, besides, another terminal near Charlapalli. The State government should take steps to acquire land for the Charlapally railway terminal. Similarly, the Amberpet and Uppal flyovers are pending due to a lack of cooperation from the state government.

He reminded though the state government did not cooperate, the second phase of MMTS was completed by the Central government.

The union minister said that a large number of devotees visit the Komuravelli Mallanna temple and soon Bhumi Puja will be done for the construction of the railway station there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the centre has been working sincerely for the development of Telangana along with Hyderabad and demanded that the state government should extend its support for the same.