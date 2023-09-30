Govt strongly committed to empoverment of tribals: Rathod

Nalgonda: Minister Satyavathi Rathore stated that several students studying in tribal gurukuls are getting good ranks in renowned institutes like NIT and IIT.

The Minister said that intelligence is not owned by anyone and was advised the students to achieve more success in life by utilising the opportunities being provided by the State government.

On Friday, she toured in Devarakonda constituency in the district and was took part in various development programmes in Kondamallepally mandal.

She laid foundation stones for Kondamallepally mandal- Keshyathanda Nampally PWD Road via Hankhya Tanda BT road works worth Rs 3.20 crore.

She also laid the foundation stone for the BT road works from Sagari BWD road to Panni Thanda at the cost of Rs 1.50 crores in Gurrup Thanda. Inaugurated tribal welfare gurukul school and college building constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 4.20 crore in Kondamallepally mandal. She laid The foundation stone for the additional building of the Tribal Welfare Girls’ College constructed at an estimated cost of 5 crore.

Later, laid the foundation stone for the construction of residential accommodation for tribal welfare girls’ school and college with an estimated cost of 2.70 crores. The minister interacted with Gurukul girl students.

Stating that CM KCR is working for the development of tribal education, she said the state government will support the students in difficulty and advised them to study well and become good benefactors.

In Devarakonda mandal, She inaugurated the Tribal Welfare Gurukula Boys School and College building constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 4 .20 crore at Kommepally in Devarakonda mandal. Later, she laid the foundation stone for the construction work of the Tribal Welfare Gurukula Boys’ School and College, which will be built at an estimated cost of 5 crores.