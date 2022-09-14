Govt taken back 1,200 acres till 2020: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the State government had taken back over 1,200 acres till 2020 from different industries, which had failed to fulfil the requirement after land allotment.

Introducing the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Assembly, KTR said that the Azamabad industrial area was spread over 136.4 acres in Hyderabad.

The then Congress government had allotted the lease to different industrial units in the area. As many as 58 units were set up and 36 units were original lease holders and 22 were operating after title transfers, he said.

Since last 30 years, a few units were operating and a few cases had shut the units. When the units, fail to fulfil the requirement, the State government takes the lands back, he explained.

The existing leases or arrangements made into the demised plots in Azamabad area were terminated by the Industrial Area. As many units had stopped operating and considering the interests of surrounding residential constructions, it was decided to monetize the valuable lands, he said.

The Minister while introducing the Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill said the Government has decided to increase the number of co-option members from three to nine and persons belonging to minorities from two to six in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The State Government has proposed to constitute the Mulugu Municipality duly merging Bandarupally and Jevantharaopally gram panchayats with Mulugu Gram Panchayat. Similarly, the name of Kyathanpally Municipality was renamed as Ramakrishnapur Municipality.

This apart, the mandatory period of three years for passing No Confidence Motion against Chairperson or Vice Chairperson, was getting completed for 129 ULBs.

Accordingly, the existing Councilors or Corporators in different ULBs are gearing up to move a motion against the existing Chairman or Mayor and in most cases the reason behind such move was just to use it as a leverage to threaten the existing incumbents. The State Government has decided to amend the Municipalities Act, for enhancing the period from three to four years.

Apart from the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases Amendment) Bill, Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment), Bill, the Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Bill and University of Forestry Telangana Bill were passed in the Assembly.