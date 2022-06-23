Govt targets 70L acres of cotton cultivation, 15L acres of red gram cultivation: Agri Minster

Hyderabad: The State agricultural department fixed a target of 70 lakh acres in cotton and 15 lakh acres of red gram cultivation in the Kharif season. Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy held a review meeting with officials concerned at Rythu Bandu Samithi office here on Wednesday and discussed about the plan of action for the rainy season in Telangana.

During the meeting, officials were asked to take steps for adequate availability of seeds and fertilisers and to supply them across the State without having the delay.

Niranjan Reddy also directed that the farmers should go for soil tests and based on that test, fertiliser need to be sprayed to protect soil degradation and encourage them to use organic manure. Officials were also asked to take stringent action against the dealers and manufacturers who indulge in fake seeds trade and were directed to carry out surprise inspections in their respective areas.

The gullible farmers are incurring losses due to the spurious seeds, which affect the soil in the long term, said Niranjan Reddy.

"Due to excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides, soil degradation is taking place and on the other hand, the input cost is also going up by the year. Efforts should be made to discourage farmers for the use of pesticides and to encourage them for the use of organic manure," the Minister pointed out.

Rythu Bandu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Agriculture department secretary Raghunandan Rao and other senior officials were present.