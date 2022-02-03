Govt to facilitate mutual transfers of staff in departments

Hyderabad: On insistence of the employees' unions, the State government has decided to facilitate mutual transfers of staff in various departments.

The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers' (TNGOs) Association recently requested the government to resolve issues pertaining to mutual and spouse transfers.

During the division of local cadre of employees at the district, zonal and multi-zonal levels, as per GO 317, mistakes were found in terms of the options system followed for allocation of cadres. The employees' union demanded the government to rectify the mistakes and allow mutual transfers and also consider appeals from employees for special transfers. Responding positively, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the secretaries of all departments to initiate steps for mutual transfers of employees. The district top authorities have been given powers to take up mutual transfers after verification of applications thoroughly. It is expected that at least 2,000 employees will seek mutual transfers in the newly formed districts. Most of them are not happy on their transfer based on nativity from one district to another in the recent mass drive under new zonal system, which is in force based on the new districts.