Govt to place report on GHMC division in Assembly tomorrow

Hyderabad: The government is set to submit a report in the Assembly on the division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three parts on January 2.

According to officials, the government was ready to divide the Corporation into three parts. The officials have already completed the exercise and also submitted it to the government. The state government will be placing this report in the Assembly which is in session.

The officials said that the GHMC will be divided into Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Corporation. The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) will have areas of old and new cities. The boundaries will be Secunderabad, Ramgopalpet to Shamshabad. The main areas in the corporation would include Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Jiyaguda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Adibhatla, Shamshabad. The area of the corporation will be divided into six zones and 150 divisions.

The second corporation will be Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) which includes IT, Industrial areas with boundaries of Nasringhi, Genome Valley near Shamirpet. The main areas will be Raidurgam, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Patancheru, Dundigal, Medchal. There will be 76 divisions. The third will be Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) in which the places of North and East side will be added. The boundaries will be Keesara to Pedda Amberpet and the main areas will be Bowenpally, Alwal, Moulali, Kapra, Ghatkesar, Nagole, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar and this will have 74 divisions. The Hyderabad Corporation will have zones like Secunderabad (28 divisions), Khairatabad (25) Charminar (25), Golkonda (26), Rajendranagar (29) Shamshabad (17) totalling 150 divisions. The Cyberabad will have Serilingampally (26 divisions), Kukatpally (23), Quthbullahpur (27) totalling 76 divisions. The Malkajgiri will have Zones like Malkajgiri (26 divisions), Uppal (24), LB Nagar (24) totalling 74 divisions.

The officials said that the municipal corporations were restructured like the police commissionerates. The Hyderabad Corporation will be under the Hyderabad Commissionerate. Similarly, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will be coming under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and Malkajgiri Corporation will be falling under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.