  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Govt to probe into construction of Secretariat, Ambedkar statue

Govt to probe into construction of Secretariat, Ambedkar statue
x
Highlights

Revanth hails budget as historic

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government has presented a realistic budget for the first time in the history of Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanath Reddy on Saturday said that the government is ready to order a probe into the construction of the new state Secretariat, 125- feet Ambedkar statue and Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

The CM’s comment regarding investigation into the construction of these famous structures assumed political significance as the government has already been conducting investigation into the Medigadda barrage and Formula E Race and the HMDA land scam.

In an informal chit chat with the media at his chamber in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that said that the government is holding talks with banks to fulfill the promise of Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme soon. The previous government presented ‘false’ budgets in the assembly for ten years. The vote on account budget accorded priority to the welfare sector. Many initiatives are being taken for the development of the State in the coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X