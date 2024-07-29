Govt to set up Skill Varsity at Mucherla

Kodangal: Telangana will soon have a Skill Development University. Foundation stone for the first of its kind university in the state will be laid on August 1. It is likely to come up in about 50 acres of land and is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore. The Skill Development University is being set up at Mucherla and will help the unemployed youth learn skills that the industry would require.

This was announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while addressing a public meeting in Kalwakurthy before unveiling the statue of former union minister S Jaipal Reddy on his fifth death anniversary.

Revanth Reddy said it has also been decided to allocate Rs 10 crore for the National Academy of Construction at Amangal, five ‘high-level bridges’ at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

He said the government would open Government School in Madgula mandal with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Referring to the demand for Rs 50 lakh for the development of Thandra High School, Revanth Reddy announced that the government would sanction Rs 5 crore for its development. He said this was the school where he had studied. Another Rs 5 crore would be given for the development of a school in Valigonda.

Similarly, the CM said the government would sanction a 100-bed hospital for Kalwakurty and a degree college at Amangal. He said he had promised this during his election campaign. He further said that as the son of soil, he would also ensure that all mandal and district centres were well-connected with BT roads. He further said that Hyderabad-Srisailam Road would be converted into a four-lane highway. This, he felt, would be a great tribute to S Jaipal Reddy.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi often comments that the bifurcation was not done in a proper manner and that the Congress government had shut the doors of the Lok Sabha and passed the bill which was like killing mother to save the child. But the fact was that on that day there was turmoil and chaos in the Lok Sabha and the situation was so volatile that the government could not even introduce the bill.

At that time, it was Jaipal Reddy who advised the then Speaker Meira Kumar to stop live telecast, close the doors of the Lok Sabha and introduce the bill.

Revanth Reddy said if the Congress party had announced the name of Jaipal Reddy as the first CM of Telangana, it would have come to power.

This was a strategic mistake the AICC had committed at that time, he said. The CM said Jaipal Reddy had never run after any positions. They came his way, he added.