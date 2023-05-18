Govt to sponsor Nikhat for Olympics

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekhar Rao wished that World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen will win gold medal in the upcoming Olympics and spread the glory of India including Telangana to the world once again. CM KCR said that the State Government will provide full support to Nikhat Zareen, who already won many medals on many world platforms, to participate in the upcoming Olympic games.

Nikhat Zareen paid a courtesy call on CM KCR at the Secretariat on Thursday. On this occasion, the CM made it clear that the state government will bear the expenses of training, coaching, transportation etc. to participate in the Olympic Games. The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 crore to Nikhat Zareen to meet her expenses. CM KCR ordered Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to take action in this regard.

