Govt will probe huge debts of power min

Suryapet: Former minister and senior Congress leader Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy said that he will ensure that the government investigates the debts amounting to Rs 85,000 crores incurred by the department of electricity. He held Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, who served as the power minister in the previous government, responsible for the debt pileup.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Damodar Reddy he would also seek an investigation into the encroachment of government lands and canals in Suryapet, and warned action would be taken against those who grabbed government lands for real estate. He said he would work as Congress in-charge of the Suryapet constituency for the next five years, would organize public darbars and strive to resolve the various issues of people. He said the Congress government would implement the six guarantee schemes within 100 days, adding that two guarantees had already been fulfilled within three days of the new government assuming charge.

Reddy also hinted at an inquiry into corruption in the filling up of outsourcing jobs in the medical college and the role of Jagdish Reddy’s relatives would also be scrutinised. A comprehensive plan for the development of Suryapet town and constituency would be chalked out and a committee would supervise the implementation of six guarantees in the constituency. He assured that a government degree college would be set up in Suryapet town and he would pursue the setting up of a university, too, there.

He deplored that Jagdish Reddy had given houses to only 190 people when 7,000 people applied for houses in Suryapet. All the eligible poor would be provided houses by the Congress government. He said he would ensure new parks in the town. Even though the Congress government had constructed an outdoor stadium at the old SP office, it has become useless. He assured to improve sports facilities and pave way for an indoor stadium.

Congress leaders Koppula Vena Reddy, Chakilam Rajeshwar Rao, town president Amjad Ali, Ramesh and Kakkireni Srinivas took part in the media meet.