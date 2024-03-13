Govt will prop up women SHGs to take on corporate giants, says CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the State government will create a large platform for women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to compete with corporate giants like Tata, Birla, and Ambani. The CM has made the promise of promoting one crore women as millionaires in the State soon.

Launching the Mahila Shakti programme for women groups at the public meeting, he announced the government's initiative to inaugurate 100 stalls at Shilparamam in Hitech City within a month. These exclusive stalls will serve as a platform for women entrepreneurs to promote their products globally, showcasing the achievements of SHGs.

Highlighting the government's proactive measures for women's welfare within the initial 100 days of Congress coming to power, Revanth Reddy listed various schemes and development programs. Additionally, he announced plans for a massive march, featuring 10 lakh women, to demonstrate their strength and support for the Congress in the State. Emphasising the commitment to empower one crore women to become millionaires, he expressed determination to pursue this goal relentlessly until it is accomplished.

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, the CM said that Modi and KCR colluded to oust the Congress government. He said, “We have strong support for women. I urge all women to reject the opposition seeking votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” He called upon women to hold the BRS party, led by KCR, accountable by metaphorically burying it 100 metres deep for failing to fulfil the promise of providing double-bedroom houses to the underprivileged.

“KCR favoured his daughter Kavitha, but I see all of you as my sisters. Should only feudal lords (Doras) occupy the CM seat? Why can't a farmer's son like me lead? Both the BJP and BRS are attempting to undermine my government. If any leaders approach for votes, women should reject them. Modi and KCR conspired; Modi failed to procure essential crops like paddy, cotton, and turmeric. Farmers have tragically lost their lives due to bullet injuries while protesting against the anti-farmer laws in the country,” he said. The CM said that BRS leaders KTR and Harish obstructed the free bus travel scheme for women by instigating the auto drivers. He cautioned BRS leaders against creating obstacles in the implementation of women's welfare schemes, issuing a stern warning.