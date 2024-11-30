Govt’s trailblazing vision lights up TG energy sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has achieved a milestone in strengthening the energy sector during the one-year ‘Praja Palana’ rule. The people’s government has put an end to the ten-year destruction in the electricity sector and revived the sector while continuing schemes that are beneficial to farmers and the poor.

The State government adopted experimental policies in the first year itself to bail out the power companies that were on the verge of bankruptcy. The government has constituted a judicial commission to investigate the construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri power stations and irregularities in the previous power purchase agreements. Uninterrupted power supply was provided without increasing power tariffs in the last year.

As part of the six guarantees, the government has successfully implemented the Gruha Jyoti scheme. Electricity is being provided to consumers up to 200 units free of charge. Nearly 50 lakh families across the State have received zero bills.

Free electricity is being provided to 39,067 educational institutions in the State. For this, the government has released a subsidy of Rs 101.57 crore. For the first time in the history of Telangana, it has surpassed even the big States in the highest daily electricity demand. Telangana, which was ranked eighth in maximum electricity demand in August 2023 last year, has reached the fifth rank this year.