- SC refuses to entertain BJP's plea challenging Calcutta HC order on ads against Trinamool
- Porsche crash shocker: Blood samples not of minor accused
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
Graduate MLC by-elections: 7.74 percent polling recorded till 10 am at Bhadradri Kothagudem
The ongoing by-election for the Telangana State Legislative Council 2024 in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency have witnessed a low turnout so far. According to reports, only 7.74% of eligible voters have cast their votes as of 10.00 A.M at Kothagudem.
The Kothagudem region, which falls under this constituency, has seen a slow start to the polling process, with many voters yet to arrive at the polling booths.
However, the authorities are hopeful that voter turnout will improve and urge all eligible voters to exercise their democratic right by participating in the electoral process.
