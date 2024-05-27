Graduate MLC by-elections: 7.74 percent polling recorded till 10 am at Bhadradri Kothagudem

The ongoing by-election for the Telangana State Legislative Council 2024 in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency have witnessed a low turnout so far. According to reports, only 7.74% of eligible voters have cast their votes as of 10.00 A.M at Kothagudem.

The Kothagudem region, which falls under this constituency, has seen a slow start to the polling process, with many voters yet to arrive at the polling booths.

However, the authorities are hopeful that voter turnout will improve and urge all eligible voters to exercise their democratic right by participating in the electoral process.















