Graft, bias in selection of 2 BHK, DB beneficiaries: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Friday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the selection of beneficiaries of double-bedroom houses and the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Addressing the media here, he said the allocation is plagued with favoritism and corruption. "There are clear directions that officials need not follow recommendations of MLAs in the selection of beneficiaries. However, information is being spread among people that the State government will be allocating double-bedroom houses in the new year in the city".

"Similarly, the government selects 500 beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme from each assembly segment. In both cases, Prabhakar said officials have been pressured to allocate to beneficiaries recommended by local MLAs, and those belonging to the ruling party", he alleged.

Against this backdrop, he appealed to the State High Court Chief Justices to appoint a special officer to bring accountability in the selection of beneficiaries as per court directions.