Grand Alumni Reunion Celebration

Nagarkurnool: A grand alumni reunion of the 1998-99 batch of Class 10 students from Nagar Kurnool National High School took place on Sunday at the school grounds. Marking the 25-year Silver Jubilee celebration, the event was filled with enthusiasm and joy.

Retired teachers of the school, including Abdullah Khan, Muralidhar Rao, Vijayamma, Satyam, Waheed Khan, Ravi, Chandrasekhar, and Aruna, were honored during the occasion. The former students shared their cherished memories and the deep connection they had with the school and their teachers.

They fondly remembered the values and education imparted by the school, discussing how it shaped their lives. The students expressed their gratitude by honoring the teachers who played a pivotal role in their academic journey. The alumni association leaders Vinod, Mallesh, Raghavender, Sai Baba, Vijay, Mallesh, Raju, Manjula, Shivalila, and others attended the event, spending quality time reminiscing about their school days and reconnecting with old friends.