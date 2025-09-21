Live
Grand Bathukamma inaugural fete at 1000 Pillar temple today
Hanumakonda: Thestate government’s Bathukamma celebrations will be inaugurated at Warangal’s Thousand Pillar temple on Sunday in which Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha, and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka will take part.
On Saturday, Minister Konda Surekha conveyed greetings to the women of Telangana for Chinna Bathukamma. She said that the government has made all arrangements to celebrate these festivals in a grand manner.
She added that the programmes are designed to showcase unity among people of all communities across the state.
“The government has made preparations to conduct Bathukamma festivities for nine days at historic sites, famous pilgrimage centres, heritage monuments, and tourist spots,” the Minister said.
She mentioned that a preparatory meeting with the district collector was already held and arrangements were finalised.