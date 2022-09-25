Grand Bathukamma since Covid times

Hyderabad: After a break of two years which were hampered by the pandemic, the state is geared up for celebrating the annual exotic flower festival Bathukamma and Navaratri festivals with fervour.

Bathukamma is celebrated towards the end of monsoon and heralds the abundance that nature has to offer. The festival begins on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, and is celebrated with much fanfare for nine days.

Special arrangements for Bathukamma celebrations, Navaratri special pujas, Durga Pujas and celebrations like Dandiya have been completed. The nine-day festival begins with Engili Pula Bathukamma on the first and ends with Saddula Bathukamma.

The Telangana Government has been organising the festival on a grand scale every year and this year also the state Tourism and Culture department is organising a big programme by inviting noted cultural artistes. The Bathukamma festival is a showcase of women's creativity in the arrangement of flowers in a conical shape.

This year also the state government is honouring women by distributing one crore sarees to the women spending about Rs 350 crore. This has been the practice ever since Telangana state was formed.

While arrangements for celebrations across the state are on, in Hyderabad, the civic authorities are making arrangements for the installation of portable immersion ponds in all colonies in the GHMC area.

Wishing the people particularly the women on the eve of the festival, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the festivities are held during joyous celebrations by women by decorating Bathukamma with flowers, dance and singing which reflects the uniqueness of the villages. He said cultural extravaganza with praying of nature will be on display across the state during the nine day long festival celebration. He said the state government had accorded great importance to it. KCR said Bathukamma has become part of people's life and has spread across the world. He prayed to the goddess of nature to bless the people with happiness and good health.