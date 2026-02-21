Grand Brahmotsavams Celebrated at Yadagirigutta Temple

Yadagirigutta: The Brahmotsavams are being celebrated with great grandeur at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. As part of the 11-day festivities, on the fourth day morning, Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy gave darshan to devotees in the Vatapatrasayi Alankaram. In the night, the Lord will be taken out in a grand procession on the Hamsa Vahanam.

With the ongoing Brahmotsavams coinciding with the weekend, a large number of devotees have thronged Yadagirigutta for darshan. The annual Brahmotsavams began on Wednesday and will continue until the 28th of this month.

On the 24th, the Edurkolu ritual will be performed; on the 25th, the Tirukalyanam (celestial wedding) will take place; and on the 28th, the celebrations will conclude with the Ashtottara Shata Ghatabhishekam.

In view of the festivities, authorities have cancelled Nitya Kalyanam, Brahmotsavam services, Sudarshana Narasimha Homam, Jodu Sevas, and Ekadashi Laksha Pushparchana.