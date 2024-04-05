  • Menu
Grand celebration of Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanti

DEO Govinda Rajulu participated and inaugurated the Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations held at Nagar Kurnool district center as the chief guest.

Nagarkurnool: DEO Govinda Rajulu participated and inaugurated the Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations held at Nagar Kurnool district center as the chief guest. He said that everyone should work for equal opportunities in today's society. In this event examination pads for school students were handed over to Zilla Parishad High School Headmasters by Vasa Raghavender Founder of Classmate Club.

He felicitated his classmate Club members for distributing exam pads to 3 thousand students this year, Gazetted Principals Association District President J Srinivas Reddy, District Examination Officer P. Rajashekhar Rao, Sub Camp Management Officer Kurumaiah, P.R.T.U District Presidents Srinivas Goud, DSO Rajasekhar Rao, Secretary Pandu, Prabhakar, Shetty, Shekhar Babu, Venkataiah, Thirupathiah, Ramesh, Health Assistant Yadagiri, Rajinikanth, Satyanarayana Reddy, Other teacher union leaders, teachers and staff participated.

