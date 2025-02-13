Grand celebration of Sri Chakra Theertham

Yadagirigutta: Aspart of the annual Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Patagutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the Sri Chakra Theertham ritual was grandly conducted by the temple priests on Wednesday.

The day began with daily poojas, followed by the Maha Poornahuti ritual. Later, the dei-ties Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were beautifully decorated and carried in a special palan-quin for a grand procession through the temple streets. After the procession, the Sri Chakra Snanam (holy bath) was performed in the temple’s Pushkarini (sacred pond).

Temple EO Bhaskar Rao, hereditary trustee B. Narasimha Murthy, along with temple authori-ties and priests, participated in the event. Devotees eagerly competed to collect the Sri Chakra Theertham from the Pushkarini, believing it to be highly sacred.

Later in the night, rituals like Devatodvasana, Sri Pushpayagam, and DolaArohana were performed.

The Brahmotsavam festivities will conclude on Thursday with the ShataGhat-abhishekam.