Grand Celebrations of Konda Laxman Bapuji's 109th Birth Anniversary

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, along with other officials, paid tribute to Telangana movement leader Konda Laxman Bapuji by garlanding his portrait at an official ceremony held at the Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate on Friday, marking his 109th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector praised Bapuji as one of the first-generation leaders who fought in the Nizam's anti-regime movement and made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of Telangana by resigning from his ministerial position. He highlighted Bapuji’s lifelong commitment to the upliftment of marginalized sections and stated that his life is an inspiration to all. The Telangana government honored Bapuji's legacy by naming the Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University after him.

The Collector also noted Bapuji’s active participation in the Quit India Movement, the freedom struggle, and his role in the fight against the Nizam's oppressive rule. He reaffirmed that the Telangana government officially organizes these birth anniversary celebrations to honor his memory.

The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool Municipal Chairperson Kalpana, District BC Welfare Officer Khaja Nazim Ali Apsar, PD DRDA Chinna Obulesu, leaders of the Padmashali Sangham, District President Venkataswamy, and others, including members of the press and various officials.