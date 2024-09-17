Grand Celebrations of Telangana People's Governance Day

Gadwal: On Tuesday, the Telangana State People's Governance Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Integrated District Offices Complex. The event was graced by Telangana Government's Special Representative and Sports Affairs Advisor, A.P. Jitender Reddy, as the chief guest. He was welcomed with a guard of honor by the district administration, and later, he unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, A.P. Jitender Reddy stated that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Telangana government is celebrating September 17 as People's Governance Day. He highlighted that the government began implementing its promises within 48 hours of coming to power, fulfilling the commitments made to the people.

He mentioned that the government made history by implementing two out of the six guarantees within 48 hours. Prioritizing women, the government introduced free travel for women in the RTC, benefiting 871.2 million women, saving ₹2,958 crore in expenses. In Jogulamba Gadwal district alone, 11 million women have availed this scheme, saving ₹355.5 crore.

He further emphasized the government's focus on improving healthcare by increasing the limit of the Arogya Sri scheme from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, adding 163 new treatments. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, 4,480 poor individuals have benefited from free medical services under this scheme.

Additionally, the government launched the "Mahalakshmi Scheme," offering cooking gas for ₹500, benefiting 4.29 million people across the state, with 90,048 beneficiaries in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

To reduce electricity costs, the government provides free electricity up to 200 units under the "Gruha Jyothi Scheme," benefiting 4.86 million families across the state. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, 292,000 families have received ₹77.6 crore in subsidies through this scheme.

The government also aims to fulfill the housing dream for the poor and backward communities by constructing 450,000 homes this fiscal year through the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The farmers have also received significant support, with the government waiving loans up to ₹2 lakh, benefiting 2.22 million farmers by transferring ₹17,869 crore. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, 45,202 farmers received ₹3,927.9 million in their accounts under the loan waiver.

The government is also planning to join the "Fasal Bima Yojana" to provide crop insurance to farmers. For educational reforms, the Telangana Education Commission has been established, along with plans to convert Anganwadi centers into pre-primary schools and construct integrated model schools for SC, ST, BC, and minority students.

A.P. Jitender Reddy concluded by saying that all these initiatives are contributing significantly to the welfare of the people of Telangana, and the state is progressing rapidly as a result. During the event, government school students showcased cultural performances, and the chief guest presented mementos to the students and teachers.

Earlier, District Collector B.M. Santosh and District SP Srinivas Rao paid tribute to the martyrs at the memorial at Smriti Van on Rajiv Marg.

Officials Present: District Collector B.M. Santosh, District SP Srinivas Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, Additional Collectors Narsinga Rao and Srinivas Rao, RDO Ram Chander, AO Veerabhadrappa, district officials from various departments, local public representatives, and students.