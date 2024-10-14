Grand Dasara celebrations across erstwhile Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: Vijayadashami was celebrated grandly by people across the district. Special pujas, shami pujas and vahana pujas were performed in many temples.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar performed Sami Puja along with party leaders and devotees at Mahashakti temple in Jyotinagar. Later he spoke to the media and wished all a very holy and powerful Vijayadashami and success to everyone.

He called on the public to work together to build a strong society leaving behind selfishness and impurity; share the hardships and pray to God for good things to happen. Everyone should have good ideas. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiatives for building a powerful India should be achieved without any hindrance, he said.

Bandi Sanjay said that God’s blessings should be given to Modi to make his efforts to place Bharat in the place of Vishwaguru will materialize. He wanted all residents in the district be partners for the development of Telangana along with the Karimnagar Parliament. In Dhanwada village of Kataram Mandal, Minister D Sridhar Babu participated in the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations organised at the Dattatreya Swamy Temple. On the tenth day, Sri Rajarajeshwari avatar gave darshan to the devotees and on Saturday, Minister Sridhar Babu visited and performed special pooja.

State Transport and BC Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performed pujas at Giddeperumandla Deva place in Kothirampur to Goddess Durga and Shami pujas. City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and MLA GangulaKamalakar participated in the Ramlila programme organized at Mark Fed Ground.