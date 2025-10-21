Grand Diwali Celebrations Light Up Pedda Rajamur Village

Mahabubnagar (Devarakadra): Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in Pedda Rajamur village of Devarakadra mandal on Tuesday.

The entire village was illuminated with rows of traditional lamps as residents came together to mark the occasion with joy and unity.

Women across the village decorated the entrances of their homes and lit earthen lamps (diyas), performing special poojas to seek blessings for peace and prosperity. The sight of glowing lamps created a festive atmosphere throughout the village.

Later in the evening, children and youth joined the celebrations by bursting firecrackers and sharing sweets with friends and neighbors. The bright fireworks lit up the night sky, adding to the festive charm and excitement.

Elders of the village expressed happiness over the grand celebrations, noting that the event reflected the community’s strong sense of togetherness and tradition.