Grand Farewell Celebrations at Akshara High School in Aiza

Grand Farewell Celebrations at Akshara High School in Aiza
Jogulamba Gadwal district’s Alampur constituency witnessed a grand Farewell Day celebration at Akshara High School, Aiza town today.

Gawal: Jogulamba Gadwal district’s Alampur constituency witnessed a grand Farewell Day celebration at Akshara High School, Aiza town today. The event, held on the school premises, was organized under the leadership of Principal V.Mahender.

The celebrations began with students showcasing cultural performances, which captivated the audience and added a festive charm to the occasion.

Principal’s Address

Speaking on the occasion, Principal V. Mahender encouraged students to set a goal and work diligently towards achieving it. He emphasized that success in education not only brings pride to students but also to their parents, teachers, and the school itself.

The event was attended by the school faculty, parents, and other dignitaries, making it a memorable send-off for the departing students.

