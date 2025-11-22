Grand Indiramma Saree Distribution Held in Festive Atmosphere at Gonapadu

Gadwal: A grand saree distribution program under the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative was held in a festive atmosphere on Saturday at the Rythu Vedika in Dharmur Mandal, benefiting women of Gonapadu village in Gadwal mandal. Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, along with District Collector B.M. Santosh, attended the event as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Krishnamohan Reddy highlighted the state government’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment and social welfare. He noted that women who once faced difficulties accessing bank loans are now progressing significantly due to interest-free loans being widely extended to women’s self-help groups over the past 15–20 years.

He added that many women’s groups are establishing flour mills, food-processing units, purchasing tractors and paddy harvesting machines for rental services, and taking up various trades—thereby achieving financial independence. The MLA also announced that a solar power plant unit would soon be established in Gonapadu, through which women’s groups could earn an estimated ₹3 lakh per month.

The government is also offering large-scale subsidized loans to enable women to purchase buses and operate them, making many women bus owners. Additionally, the operation of petrol bunks by women's groups is helping them generate further income. A Women’s Skill Training Center will soon be set up in Gadwal to help women acquire expertise in various trades and businesses.

Emphasizing the importance of respecting women, the MLA said he has directed RTC officials to ensure hassle-free travel for women under the free bus travel scheme. He reiterated that the government aims to transform one crore women into millionaires. Sarees are being distributed not only to women self-help group members but also to all white ration card holders aged 18 and above.

Interest-Free Loans Strengthening Women’s Groups: Collector

District Collector B.M. Santosh praised the timely repayment culture among women’s groups, enabling banks to provide interest-free loans of up to ₹20 lakh to many groups. He said the district is witnessing commendable progress as women invest these funds in profitable ventures.

The Collector revealed that women’s groups in Gattu, Maldakal, and Alampur mandals have already been sanctioned ₹30 lakh subsidies each for purchasing buses. By contributing just ₹6 lakh, these groups can own buses, which can then be operated through RTC, allowing them to earn rental income. Similar opportunities will soon be extended to other mandals.

He added that women's groups are also successfully managing paddy procurement centers, further boosting their earnings. The government is advancing with several welfare schemes, including free electricity up to 200 units, gas subsidy, and free bus travel for women.

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, 3,500 houses per constituency have been sanctioned, with construction progressing rapidly across the district—especially in flood-prone villages like Ryalampadu. The government aims to make every village hut-free by ensuring all poor families receive pucca houses.

The Collector also appreciated the compassionate act of Gonapadu women’s groups, who recently contributed ₹36,000 to support the family of a deceased group member. He added that the government provides a ₹1 lakh insurance benefit to families of deceased SHG members.

More than 80,000 women are part of self-help groups in the district. In addition to SHG members, all white ration card–holding women aged 18 and above are eligible to receive Indiramma sarees. He encouraged more women to join SHGs, emphasizing that women’s participation strengthens families and contributes significantly to national development.

The Collector assured that efforts are underway to complete the unfinished building of the Village Women’s Federation in Dharur and to construct federation buildings in other villages lacking such infrastructure.

Later, the MLA and Collector personally handed over Indiramma sarees to several women.

Participants

Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, Gadwal Market Committee Chairman Hanumantu, MPDOs Shailaja and Krishnamohan, Tahsildar Narendra, DPM Aruna, presidents of various women’s federations—including Rajeshwari and Sangeetha—former public representatives, SHG members, local leaders, and village residents participated in the program.