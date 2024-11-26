Grand Pushpayagam Celebrated at Venkanna Temple

NagarKurnool: On Tuesday, a grand Pushpayagam was celebrated at the Vattem Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam. Under the leadership of Chief Priest Sriman Prasadacharyulu, the team of priests performed the floral offering (Pushpa Abhishekam) to the utsava idols of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, accompanied by Bhudevi and Sridevi. The ritual was conducted with the divine intention of preventing natural calamities and ensuring prosperity for the kingdom during the auspicious Karthika Masam.

The event featured offerings of incense, lamps, and floral decorations, accompanied by Vedic chanting and melodious mangala instruments, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere. Women devotees from various regions actively participated in the Pushpayagam, adding grace to the occasion.

This special ceremony was magnificently organized by the temple administration with the support of Kuchukulla Manohar Reddy and Vasundara. Prominent attendees included founding members of the temple—Sandadi Pratap Reddy, Kotha Chandra Reddy, Gubba Satyanarayana, Dendi Krishna Reddy, Manohar Reddy, Chennakrishna Reddy, Narasimhacharyulu, Vijay, Srinivas, Narayana, and Ramakrishna.