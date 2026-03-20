Grand ‘Ugadi’ celebrations held at HK Golden Temple

HYDERABAD: Marking the auspicious beginning of Telugu New Year “Ugadi”, celebrations were grandly held at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on Thursday.

As part of it, Special Alankara to Sri Radha Govinda and Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Narasimha Swamy Kalyanostavam and Pallaki Utsavam were performed in the presence of Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji (M.Tech IIT), President of Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) Hyderabad and participated in by a large number of devotees from all parts of the city.