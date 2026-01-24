Grand Vasant Panchami celebrations held at Basara Saraswati Temple

Nirmal: Vasant Panchami was celebrated with great fervour at the Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple in Basara on Friday, with a large number of devotees thronging the shrine to offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, accompanied by his family members, visited the temple as part of the celebrations. Prior to darshan, the Collector performed the traditional Aksharabhyasam ceremony for his daughter in the temple mandapam, marking her initiation into learning. He later had darshan of Goddess Gnana Saraswati and performed special pujas and abhishekas.

On the occasion, the temple priests offered Vedic blessings to the Collector and his wife and presented them with teertha prasadam.

After the darshan, the District Collector inspected the queue lines and interacted with devotees waiting for darshan. He enquired about the arrangements and specifically checked the availability of milk and drinking water for devotees arriving with small children. He instructed officials to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to pilgrims.

Speaking to the media, Abhilasha Abhinav said that elaborate arrangements had been made in coordination with all departments on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami to ensure a smooth and peaceful darshan for devotees visiting from across the state.