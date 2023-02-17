Greetings pour in for CM KCR's birthday

Hyderabad: On account of Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao's 69th birthday on Friday, wishes are pouring in from across the country.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who extended his wishes to the Chief Minister. "Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao garu. I pray for his long life and good health," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Similarly, Chief Ministers from different States also greeted Chandrashekhar Rao. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted: "Heartiest birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister thiru K Chandrashekhar Rao. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his wishes by tweeting in Telugu. He prayed for the long and healthy life of the Telangana Chief Minister.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Warm birthday wishes to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao ji. May maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless him with good health and a long life."

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Y Naik and Raosaheb Patil Danve were also among those who wished him.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also tweeted, wishing the Chief Minister a long and healthy life.

Cutting across sections, people, including farmers, employees, religious heads and students, are celebrating the Chief Minister's birthday on a grand note. Earlier in the day, BRS MLC K Kavitha performed special pujas at Balkampet temple. At midnight, she participated in the celebrations at LB stadium along with sports persons.

At the Bharat Rashtra Samithi office in the city, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali along with senior leaders from the party, cut a giant 69 kg cake and celebrated the occasion.