Ground-breaking ceremony for Indiramma houses performed

Peddapalli: MLA Chinthakunta Vijayaramana Rao performed the ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurated the construction of new Indiramma houses in Sivapalli village of Eligedu mandal on Friday along with local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the first phase of the construction of Indiramma houses was inaugurated in Sivapalli village of Eligedu mandal. He said that the construction of Indiramma houses will start in all the villages of Peddapalli constituency soon.

As promised that the government will sanction 14,000 houses for the constituency in the next four years. He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as part of public governance providing houses to the deserving poor as well as various welfare schemes.

The MLA advised the beneficiaries of Indiramma Houses not to resort to brokers for sanction or bills and not to give a single penny to anyone. He made it clear that the government and officials will act with complete transparency towards the beneficiaries and without any room for corruption.

In this programme, MPDO, MRO, MPO, officials Congress leaders Sama Rajeshwar Reddy, Dugyala Santosh Rao, Julapalli Market Chairman Gandu Sanjeev are present.