Group 1 Mains exam today under shadow of police surveillance

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the protests, arrests, Opposition criticism and reiteration of demand by leaders like Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sajay to postpone the Group-1 Mains exam, the state government has made all arrangements to conduct the exam on Monday. The police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination on Monday. The authorities have installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls and for the first time GPS tracking system was installed in the vehicles carrying the question papers.

The GPS tracking system will not only detect if any vehicle stops even for a minute and will alert the police. Orders have been issued for the closure of xerox and internet shops within 100 meters of Group-1 examination centers. According to TGPSC officials, the Mains examination will be held between October 21 and 27 in which as many as 31,383 candidates would be appearing at 46 centers, including eight in Hyderabad, 11 in Rangareddy and 27 in Medchal district. The TGPSC is deputing special team to take biometric attendance of candidates.

“The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm every day and keeping in mind with the present turmoil, city police have posted armed security personnel for the Mains examination and special care is being taken for transportation of question papers particularly since some have been demanding postponement of exams.

Five constables and one lady constable would be on duty along with one sub-inspector at each center.

In addition, a flying squad consisting of police officials would be visiting the examination centers.



The local inspector and the ACP will also be visiting the examination centers and assesses the situation from time to time. A DCP has been appointed as the nodal officer in each of the three Commissionerate’s to oversee the security arrangements,” said a senior officer of TGSPC.